The parent company of Longview-Kilgore Cable plans to spend $5.5 million to bring 1-gigabit internet service to the region by the end of next year.
Walter E. Hussman Jr., CEO of WEHCO Media, made the announcement Monday during a press conference at the Longview Chamber of Commerce office.
WEHCO Media has interests in newspaper publishing, cable television and digital services, including owning Longview-Kilgore Cable and its Cablelynx Broadband service.
“Longview is our largest cable system,” Hussman said during the press conference. “So, we’re very invested here.”
Hussman said the company has previously invested more about $40.5 million in Longview-Kilgore Cable. He said he hopes to have the project completed by the end of 2021.
“There are not many cities or town in America that offer a gig service to all their customers, and we will be providing it throughout all of our 1,000-plus miles of plant,” Don Deem, regional vice president of Longview-Kilgore Cable said in a press release. “we are proud to continue our over 55-year service to the community as the leading cutting-edge provider for internet, television, voice and cloud services.
The project will add to the company’s existing fiberoptic infrastructure for its service area, which the company said includes at least portions of Gregg, Harrison and Rusk counties. The company cited a growing demand for internet service as more people work and learn remotely during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.