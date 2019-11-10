A database produced recently by a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization aims to inform people of what’s been documented in their tap water.
The information is based on samples from Longview, Kilgore and other water utilities dating back to 2012, but local officials suggest alarm caused by the information might be the biggest danger.
Kilgore Public Works Director Clay Evers said he has no dispute with any group publishing accurate data on water systems.
“I’m always happy for people to know and have their access to information and data,” Evers said. “Now, how that data is displayed or summarized or interpreted, then it becomes an issue.”
Environmental Working Group, which says its mission is to empower people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment, released the database that allows a water customer to see if contaminants have been found in the water from their source provider, how much, and how it compares with federal standards and the group’s recommended standard.
A water customer needs only to go to the website ewg.org/tapwater/ and enter their ZIP code then click on the utility that provides their water.
“Since 2012, water utilities’ testing has found pollutants in Americans’ tap water, according to an (Environmental Working Group) drinking water quality analysis of 32 million state water records,” according to the website.
Contaminants were reported in water from the cities of Longview and Kilgore, but officials are reminding customers of at least two points — their water is safe to consume, and any information they want to know is available from the cities themselves including on their websites.
“The city of Longview provides water that is safe to consume, meets all regulatory requirements, and strives to exceed expectations and legal requirements,” Longview Public Works Director Rolin McPhee said.
He also noted that the Environmental Working Group is not a regulatory authority and isn’t a part of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“The city’s water utility system is a Superior Water System and has been cited as such by the state’s regulatory authority,” McPhee said. “While research continues and regulations become stricter, we work to treat source waters more stringently and remain ahead of the regulations and guidelines. No drinking water — bottled or tap — is 100% Hydrogen and Oxygen (H2O), but we strive to reduce contaminants as much as possible above and beyond regulatory requirements. “
Evers had a similar response, adding, “It’s easy to panic people. That seems to be the thing … I’m not an expert. I’m a public works director and been around water and wastewater treatment. I can’t think of any study that said that people got cancer or died from drinking tap water.”
The database
According to the website, tap water provided by the city of Longview was in compliance with federal health-based drinking water standards, according to data from January, February and March of this year, the most recent assessment available. The information comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Enforcement and Compliance History Online database.
The assessment did find 31 total contaminants in Longview’s sample, with nine of those contaminants exceeding health guidelines set by the Environmental Working Group. The database uses from between 2012 and 2017.
The detected contaminants include arsenic, bromodichloromethane, chlorite, chloroform, chromium, dibromochloromethane, dichloroacetic acid, total trihalomethanes and trichloroacetic acid, according to the database. Each of the listed contaminants has the potential effect of cancer except chlorite, which can change a person’s blood chemistry.
Most of the contaminants mentioned in Longview’s water have no legal limit, McPhee noted.
“Also, the site fails to state that the mentioned contaminants (as a whole) may have a potential effect of cancer if consumed in extremely high quantities over a long period of time. For example, several gallons every day for over 75 years,” McPhee said. “The ‘potential effect of cancer’ is measured in aggregate, combined and examined as a whole.”
The city of Longview complied with legally mandated federal standards for health-based drinking water between April 2016 until March 2019.
Kilgore
Water from the city of Kilgore also met those standards, but 31 contaminants were detected.
Ten of those contaminants exceeded federal guidelines. For example, Kilgore’s water had 225 times the recommended level of 0.15 parts per billion of total trihalomethanes, though at 33.7 parts per billion, it’s still less than half the legal limit of 80 parts per billion.
Evers said that inspiring a panic about drinking water “is inappropriate and kind of dangerous.”
He also noted that the city of Kilgore has spent millions of dollars in recent years to update and modernize its water and wastewater systems, and is in the design phase for about $1 million in more projects.
However, the cost of bottled-water-quality water coming from the tap would mean charging bottled water prices such as $1 a gallon rather than thousands of gallons of water for less than $20 or $30. Evers added that the biggest use of tap water is for watering lawns, clothes and dish washing and showers rather than human consumption.
“There’s a cost-benefit ratio that has to be taken into account,” Evers said. “Maybe one day, there will be two water quality systems — one for bottled water quality and the other for everything else.”
Watchdog perspective
According to the Environmental Working Group, legal doesn’t necessarily mean safe. Getting a passing grade from the federal government doesn’t mean the water meets the latest health guidelines, as legal limits for contaminants in tap water haven’t been updated in almost 20 years.
“The best way to ensure clean tap water is to keep pollution out of source water in the first place,” according to the database, which provides several ways to filter out contaminants.
The least expensive filtration method is to use a carbon filter, such as countertop pitcher filters to faucet-mounted filters, undersink filters and whole-house filters.
The most effective method, according to the group’s website, is a reverse osmosis system combined with a carbon filter. Also, a whole-house water softener combined with an ion exchange filter softens tap water and reduces the levels of some contaminants.
The city of Longview works daily to ensure that drinking water contaminant levels are “well below” federal and state regulations and guidelines, McPhee said. He added that the city has a longstanding relationship with government entities and organizations that educate the public on source water pollution in order to keep lakes, rivers and watersheds as clean as possible.
The city routinely performs testing to detect the presence of various contaminants to ensure it’s not an everyday issue, he said. Also, he suggested residents not trust the Environmental Working Group database as completely accurate.
“We reviewed the information provided by EWG and cannot verify that the results are accurate for the city of Longview,” McPhee said. “The arsenic and chromium levels appear to be incorrect. The other listed levels appear to be averages. Some of the contaminants listed are actually byproducts of the treatment process and well below thresholds required. Furthermore, all of the limits referenced by EWG are EWG’s Health Guidelines, and we do not have information on how EWG set these limits.”
Evers suggests that anyone who wants information about their public water system to instead seek out the Consumer Confidence Reports from the Environmental Protection Agency or the Annual Drinking Water Reports produced by the public water systems.
“They are readily available,” he said, adding that Kilgore posts the information on the city website.
“If we lived in a perfect world, it would be to have nothing in our water,” Evers said, “but that’s not the world that we live in.”