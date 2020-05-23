Longview and Kilgore high schools have announced their revised plans for commencements, both of which will be in June.
Longview High School will graduate the remainder of its students June 1-2, according to plans the district released.
Kilgore High School's graduation will be at 8:30 p.m. June 19 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Longview High School already awarded diplomas to some students who participated in individual, socially distant ceremonies at the football stadium May 12-15, to comply with policies set in place because of COVID-19.
The rest of the students will walk in larger ceremonies broken up over two days. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for guests.
Ceremonies are planned:
- 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Lobo Stadium for International Baccalaureate students, the top 10% and those with last names beginning with A-H.
- 7:30 p.m. June 2 at Lobo Stadium for associate degree students, early college students and those with last names beginning with I-Z.
The district has an alternative plan in case of inclement weather. The graduations will be on the same days but in the coliseum and broken up into four ceremonies:
- 5:30 p.m. June 1 for International Baccalaureate graduates, the top 10% and students with last names beginning with A or B.
- 7:30 p.m. June 1 for students with last names beginning with C-H.
- 5:30 p.m. June 2 for dual credit students who earned an associate degree, early college students and those with last names beginning with I-M.
- 7:30 p.m. June 2 for students will last names beginning with N-Z.