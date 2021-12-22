Michael Maxey was joined by hundreds of others Wednesday from the Longview area as he waited in line outside the Goudarzi & Young law offices to snag a free smoked ham for Christmas. However, none waited quite as long as Maxey, who said he arrived a little after midnight and slept in his car.
When the giveaway officially began at 10 a.m., Maxey was first in the line of motorists that stretched from the office on Fourth Street along Hawkins Boulevard and then turned north on Eastman Road.
Brent Goudarzi said his office would hand out 375 of the 9-pound smoked hams from Bear Creek Smokehouse by the end of the morning, and he plans to do the same thing Thursday outside his Gilmer office.
Goudarzi said his office had given out turkeys for years but, after the nation was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to do it on a much larger scale in 2020.
“It’s still hurting people, and people in this area are suffering economically,” he said. "But we’ve had a good year and are in a position to give back, so we really want to do this, and we’re proud to do this. As long as there is a need and we’re in a position where we can fill that need, we’re going to step up to the plate and do everything we can.”