A Longview law firm is seeking city historical status for the 149-year-old structure that serves as its offices.
Alan J. Robertson, attorney and partner with The Sloan Firm, has requested local historical landmark status for the Whaley House. Built by Franklin Lucilius Whaley as a residence a year after Longview was founded, the structure at 101 E. Whaley St. is included on the National Register of Historic Places and is a registered Texas Historic Landmark.
Whaley and his wife were founding members of First Baptist Church of Longview, and he was a hardware merchant and later elected mayor of the city. He is the namesake for Whaley Street.
The city of Longview’s Historic Preservation Commission will consider approving the Whaley House as the city’s ninth local landmark when members meet by video teleconference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Local historical landmark designations are intended to add an additional regulatory obstacle to prevent owners from tearing down or significantly changing the outer appearance of designated properties. The designation also allows the city to waive certain construction permit fees.
Other designated local historical landmarks are {span}the Longview Train Depot; Central Fire Station; the Rucker-Campbell House; Mobberly Place Fire Station; the Everett Building, which houses the Gregg County Historical Museum; the Petroleum Building; and Heritage Tower.
The house was occupied by the Whaley family from its construction in 1871 until 1979, when it was purchased for use as a law office, according to the city.
It was the fourth house built in Longview.
“The Victorian ornamentation and its size were part of the reason it was considered the showplace of town in the 1870s,” according to information from the city. “Prior to completion of the (original) Gregg County Courthouse in 1876, Mr. Whaley held Gregg County’s first court in the second story of his hardware store, where it continued to convene until the courthouse was completed. It is believed that the Whaley House is currently one of the oldest standing structures in Longview.”
Historic Preservation Commission members, city staff and the public will participate in Tuesday’s meeting by audio only to adhere to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Access to the meeting will be available online at longviewtexas.gov/tele .
“To participate in citizen comment, please plan to log in early to give yourself time to register to the videoconference tool. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The virtual conference meeting room will open at 1:45 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 2 p.m.,” according to the city. “For assistance or questions related to participating in the meeting, please contact the Planning and Zoning staff at (903) 237-1072.”