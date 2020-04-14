State Rep. Jay Dean turned lemons into pulled pork Tuesday.
After canceling his annual fundraiser because of executive orders related to the new coronavirus, the Longview Republican decided to use what was to be his event’s entree — a whole hog — to feed more than 100 area police, deputies, state troopers and other law enforcement officers.
The hog was to be cooked Cajun style as the centerpiece of his annual golf tournament in Longview on Tuesday, but it was instead used to show appreciation to the women and men protecting the public’s safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We canceled the tournament, so we decided to cook the hog, make pulled pork sandwiches and share it with the first responders in the community,” Dean said while handing out covered takeout containers. “We’re going to reschedule probably sometime in the fall and can’t leave the hog in the freezer for that long, so this is a good cause to use it.”
Officers either walked up or drove through the Gregg County North Jail sally port to pick up their meals that were made possible by Dean and his wife, Pokie; Suzanne and County Judge Bill Stoudt; and Susan and Dr. John Coppedge.
Each meal included a sandwich, chips, fixings, a drink and a Hostess sweet treat and the note: “We hope you enjoy this meal. And we want to thank you for all you do to serve and protect our community. As soldiers in this strange war we are all fighting, you and your families sacrifice a degree of your personal safety to be out there. Stay safe. And again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop said the meals are a welcome gesture of appreciation for officers.
“It just reinforces the support we have from our community and the things that they do to help support our officers, especially in a time like this,” Bishop said. “It’s comforting to know that we have those out there that will go to this length to do something like this to support us.”
Dean said the meal was, indeed, meant to show appreciation.
"I think it’s the gesture more than anything," he said. "I think it’s the fact that we appreciate what they’re doing, the stress that they’re under (and) the duress dealing with this, and (it’s) just a little sign of appreciation — a home-cooked meal.”