A new year brings a chance for new hopes, and Longview leaders have plenty. 2020 will be remembered for many things — those we lost in the COVID-19 pandemic, a demand for racial justice, economic hardships, missing social outings and caring for our community.
But the end of this year makes way for the chance to start fresh with a new one. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, there is a vaccine which might serve as a light at the end of the tunnel.
We asked a handful of our local leaders about their hopes for this new year, and here is what they had to say.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack
Mack has much to be proud of Longview for in 2020, he said. That pride is in the Longview Economic Development Council for its work, the city staff, retailers and restaurateurs for pivoting to ordinances to continue business, citizens who supported local business, educators keeping students safe all are on the list.
“I’m proud first responders and health care workers who have sacrificed more than we can imagine,” he said. “I’m proud of our community and the strength they have shown, and I hope we can do that in all years and not just in times of pandemic.”
For 2021, Mack said he hopes “we have something to focus on besides COVID.”
“I just hope people continue to know what we need to do — social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, get the vaccine if you choose to do so and have a safe and happy New Year,” he said.
Gregg County Health Authority Lewis Browne
On Dec. 23, Browne got his COVID-19 vaccine, and he said he had “no problems.”
“And even if you have aches and pains for a day or two, that’s better than COVID,” he said.”
While Browne said he knows the beginning of 2021 will be like the end of 2020, because the pandemic is still ongoing, he said the vaccine gives him hope.
“I’m hoping with the vaccine now being available that we get a public acceptance of the vaccination as an understanding of decreasing COVID infections and spread,” he said. “I’m already seeing that phone calls have changed from ‘Where can I get tested?’ to, ‘Where and when can I get my COVID vaccination?’ In a lot of people.”
Browne said people should still practice safety heading into 2021 with good hygiene, social distancing, masks and hand-washing, even with the vaccine.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt’s hope for 2021 is similar to many — to put COVID-19 behind us and rebuild.
“Hopefully, we get as many people vaccinated as want it so we can get back to normal life and enjoy the shaking of hands and hugging one another, get businesses back to 100% and get back to normalcy,” he said. “Hopefully early fall this will be a bad memory, and we’re picking up the pieces of it.”
Stoudt said he wants to get the courthouse back to normal operations without the virus.
Additionally, Stoudt hopes to move forward with plans on the parking garage downtown and other major road projects.
“It’s just turned everybody’s life upside down,” he said. “We’ve got to get this behind us, and that’s my goal — to do my small part to do that.”
Longview ISD Board President Shan Bauer
School board trustees and administrators have spent the year trying to keep staff and students safe, and Bauer said that will not change going into 2021.
“We are having to continue to put our heads together to do everything to keep people safe,” she said. “That’s the only way we can keep our staff and students on school grounds, is to keep them safe.”
With students safe, they can focus on giving them a good education, something that was difficult to do when schools had to shut down.
Bauer said schools must continue to try to close achievement gaps in students and “keep them focused on getting the best education Longview has to offer.”
“We have several programs in place to make sure they close these gaps and go into the world and be the best they can be,” she said. “The pandemic has hurt education worldwide … we’re having to play catchup while still trying to move froward with new information.”
But going into the new year, she said schools want to make sure everyone knows “the school is there to support them and making sure students are staying focused.”