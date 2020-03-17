The Longview Public Library is suspending inside access to the public for two weeks but will launch curbside pickup more than a month earlier than planned, library Director Jennifer Eldridge said Tuesday.
The library lobby is closed to the public until March 31. The closing comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people follow social distancing as they try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Broughton Branch Library also is closed. Curbside service is not offered at that branch.
Library materials can continue to be dropped off in the book drops behind the building, and any items due during this time will be renewed for after March 31, according to the city.
Children's programs and storytime will be streamed via Facebook Live, and library staff also will be available by phone 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We will still have phone services available to help patrons via phone, because we’ll close but staff will still report,” Eldridge added.
The Longview Public Library has noticed a decline this week in patronage, she said.
“Last week, we had our spring break activities, and all of our activities pretty much remained the same, but as of Saturday, we started to see a slight decline,” Eldridge said.
The library’s periodical Lego event usually attracts hundreds of people, she said, but the event Saturday attracted only about 50 people the entire day.
No one attended storytime on Monday, and the library has “had very minimal people in the building” this week, she added.
The library planned to initiate curbside pickup for patrons sometime before the summer, but it will start this morning with the library’s closure.
Eldridge said the library already had signage for the curbside pickup because of planning.
Curbside services will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for anyone with a good-standing library account. Patrons must place a hold on their online account at least 24 hours before pickup by visiting longviewtexas.gov/library or calling (903) 237-1350.
Staff will notify patrons when items are available and then bring the pre-ordered library items to their cars in the back of the library.
E-books, e-audiobooks, movies and music also are available through the library’s e-book and other platforms.
To request curbside items online, patrons can log into their account and search the library catalog for materials, according to a statement.
Patrons may select any material in the catalog, whether checked out or not, and place that item on hold. Library staff will have up to 24 hours to pull those items and will then call the patron when the items are available for pick up.
"Please do not come to curbside services until you have been notified materials are ready for pickup. Patrons are limited to 15 items per library card, and five of those items can be DVDs or Blu-rays," according to the statement.