The Longview Public Library is continuing to accept donations for its Food For Fines program.
Library patrons can donate one non-perishable canned or boxed food item to the library and get $1 worth of fines cleared from their account. The food items will be donated to the city's Thanksgiving Food Drive at the Longview Convention Complex.
Donated items must be non-perishable and cannot be expired; they must be Thanksgiving-themed, and the cans must be at least 12 ounces, according to the library.
Fines waived cannot exceed $20 and cannot be applied to Interlibrary Loan materials or fees.
Items should be brought to the library's front desk by 4 p.m. Nov. 23. For information, call (903) 237-1350.