The Longview Public Library has scheduled more sessions for residents to make audio recordings of their memories of the area for the Longview 150 Sesquicentennial podcast.
Participants are asked to record audio files of no more than seven minutes each.
Those who do not have audio recording equipment are asked to call Leah at the library at (903) 237-1346 to schedule a time at the library at 222 W. Cotton St.
Half-hour time slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday, along with Feb. 12, Feb. 14, Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.
The podcasts will be available online throughout the city’s sesquicentennial this year.
For information about the podcasts, go to longviewtexas.gov/150stories .