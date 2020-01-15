Longview library seeks memories to record for sesquicentennial podcasts

The Longview Public Library has scheduled sessions for residents to make audio recordings of their memories of the area for the Longview 150 Sesquicentennial podcast.
Participants are asked to record audio files of no more than seven minutes each.
Those who do not have audio recording equipment are asked to call Leah at the library at (903) 237-1346 to schedule a time.
Half-hour time slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 22, Jan. 24, Jan. 28 and Jan. 31.
The podcasts will be available online throughout the city’s sesquicentennial this year.
For information about the podcasts, go to longviewtexas.gov/150stories .