The Longview Public Library is continuing its S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays, a virtual science experiment hosted on the library’s Facebook page.
The next event will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 13 at www.facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibrary . This month’s theme is “The Deal With Density!”
Library staff will perform easy experiments that can be done at home with family.
The science behind the experiment or concept will be explained, and staff members will show participants library resources about the subject.
Supplies needed for the experiment are:
A tall clear container; water; food coloring; Karo Corn Syrup; vegetable oil; spoon; and various small objects of different weights, such as candy pieces, Legos, coins, a cork, an eraser or whatever is on hand.