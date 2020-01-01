The Longview Public Library will begin selling raffle tickets Monday for its annual Summer Reading Club fundraiser.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at the front desk in the library, 222 W. Cotton St.
This year’s prize package is valued at more than $1,500 and contains:
■ LG UHD Smart 4K 70-inch TV w/ HDR;
■ Samsung 2.1 Channel 290 W Sound Bar System;
■ Bose Quiet Comfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones;
■ Third-generation NEST smart thermostat;
■ A RING video doorbell;
■ Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display;
■ $100 gift card to Target.
A total of 600 tickets will be sold through Feb. 10 or until they are sold out, library officials said. A winner will be selected at 5 p.m. Feb. 10.
Library officials say the winner will be called only twice, and another drawing will be held if there is no answer after the second call.
All funds go toward the library’s Summer Reading Club to help keep events and programs for children free to attend.
Call (903) 237-1345 for information.