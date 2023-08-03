The inside of Longview Public Library is set to be a transformed into a mini golf course for a first-of-its-kind fundraiser.
All proceeds from the Aug. 12 event will go to Friends of the Longview Public Library, a nonprofit organization that supports the library and its programs and activities.
Library Director Jenn Eldridge said it's working with Library Mini Golf, a business that turns libraries, schools, museums and more into a miniature golf course.
Admission to the event is $10 and includes a 19-hole miniature golf game. The admission cost is considered a donation to Friends of the Longview Public Library and cannot be refunded. The library will provide all putters and golf balls with sizes available for multiple ages. Additionally, concession snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase.
The event is set noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, and the library will be closed for general operations that day. Outside drops will remain open for returns.
The library is seeking volunteers and sponsorships for course holes and already has secured Komatsu, Westlake Chemical and VeraBank.
"It's gonna be super fun," Eldridge said. "We're excited to see it all intertwined into our book stacks, and we've asked sponsors of each hole to decorate them with advertisements of their business."
Participants at the fundraiser will be split into two lines, and games will start in five-minute increments to avoid bottlenecking, so attendees don't need to worry about being first in line or arriving early, she said. Sponsors will have line priority, she added.
Library programming and events such as Christmas programs, story times, spring break program, Summer Reading Club, adult classes, crafts and more will benefit from the fundraiser.
Inflation over the past several years led to the idea of the fundraiser, which is replacing a former event known as Novel Night last held in 2016.
"It was a really great fundraiser," Eldridge said. "Unfortunately, we just broke even with it, so as we took time to reflect and think of new creative ways to create a fundraiser, this was something that really was a gift to us since this company has come out to us."
Inflation has affected supplies for events, such as when the library provides free hot dogs, bottled water and prizes. One of the larger price increases has come for the performers it hires for teh Summer Reading Club.