From staff reports
Christmas gifts include smartphones and other digital devices, and the recipients might need help to learn how to use them.
The Longview Public Library will offer free help by appointment during Digital Drop In from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday.
“Right now is a time when a lot of people need help,” said Rachel McPherson, interlibrary loan librarian.
McPherson said library staff provided the service a year ago, and some patrons have requested it this year.
“We always offer help with technology,” McPherson said. “This is real focused. These are appointments you can make.”
McPherson said library technology supervisor Leah Shreves will provide the service today and Monday, and McPherson might help out, too.
The library posted on the city’s website that patrons can learn how to download audiobooks and e-books, about database access and how to use digital tools to conduct online research.
People may sign up for 30-minute appointments and may request more time if needed. The last appointments will be taken for 5 p.m.
Library staff is urging patrons to bring digital devices and chargers with them, and consider having email addresses, passwords and usernames that they might need.
To make an appointment, call Shreves at (903) 237-1350 or go to the library at 222 W. Cotton St. in advance.