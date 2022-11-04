Longview Public Library patrons have an opportunity to clear fines through a returning program that also helps community members during the Thanksgiving season.
Access Services Supervisor Bronwyn Pegues said the Food for Fines initiative started in 2015 when former Councilman Ed Moore suggested making it a regular library program.
"At one of the council meetings, he said he thought it was a great idea ... and we started doing it once he got it approved by council," she said.
Through Nov. 20, patrons can bring in one non-perishable canned or boxed food item to the library in exchange for $1 worth of fines cleared from their account.
The items must be non-perishable and not expired; items must be Thanksgiving-themed or related such as corn, potatoes and vegetable; items must be at least 12 ounces; the total fines waived cannot exceed $20; and waived fines cannot be applied to interlibrary loan-related materials/fees.
All collected food items will be donated to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive set Nov. 21 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Pegues said the program helps library patrons as well as food drive beneficiaries as inflation continues to be high.
"We know everyone needs help, and so this is an opportunity for patrons to come in and get rid of some fines that they may have," she said. "We do work with our patrons; this just helps a little bit more, too."
Pegues added that donations would assist a tremendous need in the community for reliable food sources this holiday season.
"We know there are families and individuals out there that need these items, and it's important that they have access and can get these things," she said.
Pegues added that patrons who don't have fines are still welcome to still donate Thanksgiving food items, which will be donated to the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive.