Three area shelters went on a grocery shopping spree Thursday, and the Longview Lions Club picked up the bill.
Since at least 2013, a club official said, the civic organization has treated local shelters to a shopping spree at Albertsons in Longview.
This year, the Women's Center of East Texas, House of Disciples and Mercy Manor were each given $500 with which to shop the aisles.
Before the spree, the staffs at each shelter take inventory of needed food and supplies and show up with a "wish list" on the day of the spree.
Once at the store, the Albertsons manager gives them a short briefing on sales and specials, along with available donated goods from Albertsons.
In addition, the Made-Rite Co. of Longview donated water and soft drinks to the shelters, the Lions said.