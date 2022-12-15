The leaders of two local shelters participated in a shopping spree Thursday at Albertsons courtesy of the Longview Lions Club to help the facilities stock up on essential items.
Lions Club Treasurer Paul Boggs said The House of Disciples and Mercy Manor each received $1,000 to purchase items. According to Boggs, the shopping event offers a way to help shelters with their budgets at Christmas time.
Before Thursday, staff at each shelter took inventory of needed food and supplies.
Jennifer Beddingfield, executive director of Wiseman Ministries and House of Disciples, and Stephanie Fears, executive director of Mercy Manor, came prepared Thursday morning with checklists of wants and needs for their facilities.
House of Disciples has been participating in the event since 2013, which has made Beddingfield an expert on how to shop smart, she said.
"I come in the night before and I pre-shop the shelves so I can see what the quantities are, what the price points are on the items that we're in most need of and try to do a very detailed list so that my guys that will come and help will be able to find those items quickly," she said.
In addition to helping with the shelter's budget, the event provides a chance to purchase items that don't normally get donated to the facility, Beddingfield said. These items include hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash and deodorant; storage items such as trash bags; cleaning products; and medications such as pain relievers.
Many of these items were included on Beddingfield's list along with other basics such as cough drops, shaving cream, razors, peanut oil, spices and more.
"You don't realize you need it until you need it," she said. "When you look at the cost from the price point for those, it does help to have those in back stock and stocked up for us."
Many of the hygiene products help shelter residents "smell good and feel good," which helps make a difference in someone's overall outlook on life, Beddingfield said.
The House of Disciples Life Recovery Center assists men with “life-controlling problems” to better function in society using Biblical principles. Wiseman Ministries’ mission is to help provide food, clothing and shelter to those in need as well as minister to people in prison and liberty to people battling addictions, according to the organization.
Mercy Manor has participated in the shopping event for at least five years, Fears said. The event helps the facility in numerous ways but mainly with its budget, she added.
"Just making sure that we have all of the things that we're needing in the home and also at our classroom space for the clients that don't live in our home but utilize our program," is another way the event assists the shelter, Fears said.
Mercy Manor aids women experiencing crisis pregnancies or who are at-risk of crisis pregnancies. The organization aids women and their children with shelter, resources, education and more.