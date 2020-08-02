The Longview Main Street Program and One Hundred Acres of Heritage have nominated four downtown businesses/organizations for 2020 Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards.
The Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards are given each year by the Texas Downtown Association to highlight and celebrate the achievement of businesses, developers, residents and organizations in their efforts to promote and develop their respective downtown districts.
This year, Longview Main Street nominated Alton Plaza/The Petroleum Building, Silver Grizzly Espresso, Heartisans Marketplace and VeraBank for awards.
The Longview Main Street program has been a finalist for TDA President’s Awards in 2017 (Downtown Live), 2018 (JT Smith/Pelaia Plaza Sculpture Garden) and 2019 (Oil Horse Brewing Company and R.Lacy).
Finalists will be named in September, and awards will be presented this fall at a virtual event.