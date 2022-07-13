For the sixth consecutive year, the city of Longview's downtown area has received Main Street accreditation from Main Street America.
Nick Mayfield, Main Street coordinator, said every year, Main Street America recognizes programs that focus on revitalization of downtown communities through economic development and historical preservation.
"Every quarter, we do a quarter report just giving (Main Street America) information on the businesses that are moving downtown, the jobs and the different volunteering that the downtown board has been doing and putting on," he said.
The quarterly information is used to determine if the city has been doing what's needed to maintain its accreditation, he said.
According to Mayfield, accreditation provides cities with access to numerous resources it wouldn't have otherwise, including grants for historical preservation and small businesses.
"I think it's an amazing representation of our city — the community that supports downtown and the business owners that work downtown. They're all doing a great job," he said.
Mayfield added that with more businesses expected to move downtown soon, it's a great time to have the area reaccredited.
According to information from the city, this year, 863 national programs were recognized as accredited Main Street America communities. Some of the criteria considered when determining if a community qualifies for Main Street accreditation include fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses and actively preserving historic places, space and cultural assets, the city said.
In 2021, programs that were associated with Main Street America generated $5.7 billion in local reinvestment, helped open more than 6,000 net new businesses and generated more than 30,000 net new jobs, according to the city.