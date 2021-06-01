From staff reports
Longview Main Street has again received national accreditation as a designated Main Street community, according to the city.
Local programs are annually evaluated by the Texas Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify programs that meet 10 national performance standards, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the city. Evaluation criteria is based on communities that are building sustainable revitalization programs.
“While 2020 was not the year that we ever wanted, it was certainly a successful year for downtown Longview,” Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said. “We added many new businesses, we saw businesses invest into improving their physical spaces and we saw the community really step up to support our downtown community through a variety of ways.
“Our success in downtown is truly a group effort, and we are certainly proud of what we have accomplished and excited about what they future has in store for downtown Longview.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historical buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours. During 2020, the 88 designated Main Street communities in Texas ranged in population from less than 2,000 to more than 300,000.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts.”
In 1980, as part of the national roll out of a then-new concept for the revitalization of historical downtowns, Anice Read, commissioner of the Texas Historical Commission, introduced the Main Street program to the state, according to the THC website. The move helped Texas become one of the first state Main Street coordinating programs in the nation.