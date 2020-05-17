Longview Main Street has received national accreditation as a designated Main Street community, according to the city.
Local programs are annually recognized for National Accreditation through Main Street America and upon recommendation by the Texas Main Street Program of the Texas Historical Commission.
Since 1981, Texas Main Street communities have reported more than $4.5 billion in reinvestment into their downtowns as well as reporting the creation of 10,560 small businesses and 42,546 jobs. During 2019, the 89 designated Main Street communities in Texas reported more than $315 million in reinvestment, the creation of 2,007 jobs and 508 small businesses.
There are 89 designated Main Street communities in Texas that are selected through an application process.