A new police department, new and improved fire stations, park upgrades and wider thoroughfares are on the horizon for Longview.
In 2020, the city laid a lot of groundwork on projects approved in a 2018 bond election. In 2021, residents can expect to see much more progress as construction begins to soar vertically on many projects.
“We continue to work on these projects in the same diligent manner that we’ve worked on bond issuances in the past, and we will get it done,” Director of Public Works Rolin McPhee said.
Longview voters in November 2018 overwhelmingly gave their approval to borrowing more than $104 million in bonds to upgrade public safety facilities, parks and streets.
Proposition A called for issuing $52.4 million in bonds for constructing, renovating and equipping police and fire stations and relocating the fire and police training center and emergency operations center.
Proposition B called for issuing $27 million in bonds for street and road improvements and other related improvements.
And Proposition C called for issuing $24.7 million in bonds for improvements and additions to city parks including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities.
Public Safety Projects
Construction on Longview’s new police department is slated to begin soon. In 2020, the city demolished three houses on the property of the new police station, which will be on West South Street near the existing police department, and awarded the construction project to WRL General Contractors of Flint. McPhee said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for early January.
“That’s when they’ll discuss the schedule and we’ll get a notice to proceed. We expect to break ground early on in the year,” he said.
The construction is estimated to take 18 to 24 months, he said. In the beginning, residents will see a lot of dirt work and foundation work, followed by construction beginning to move vertically with the new building taking shape.
When completed, the new police department will be a three-story, 74,300-square-foot facility. Larger than the current police station’s 31,000 square feet, the new facility is being designed to accommodate growth for the next 35 years.
In terms of fire improvements, the city broke ground in 2020 on an addition and renovation at Fire Station No. 5 and hired an architect to design the new Fire Station No. 8.
At Fire Station No. 5, plans call for renovating and expanding the existing structure, including the kitchen, bathrooms and mixed-gender living spaces, as well as adding special operations equipment, such as for water rescues. The expansion will allow the city to increase staff at the fire station from eight to at least 12, according to the city.
The expansion also will include constructing three new bays, bringing the facility to a total of six, and increasing overall space from 6,300 square feet to more than 16,000 square feet.
McPhee said the city is on schedule for construction at Fire Station No. 5. Construction is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2021, he said.
Meanwhile, at Fire Station No. 8 the city contracted with Architects Design Group of Dallas for architectural plans. The city intends to relocate the existing Fire Station No. 8 from 4508 McCann Road to George Richey Road to provide better response time for the station’s coverage area.
With regard to the Fire and Police Training Center, the city removed tank cars from Stamper Park in 2020. The fire department uses the tank cars to train for how to respond to train derailments. The new Fire and Police Training Center will be moved to about 90 acres that the Longview Economic Development Corp. provided in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
McPhee said the city is preparing to begin accepting bids for the project. When construction begins on the new Fire and Police Training Center, it is expected to take about one year to complete. After the new facility is constructed, an existing building at Stamper Park will be removed, he said.
Other public safety projects include plans for Fire Station No. 7 and renovations to the existing police station. Those projects are tentatively planned for construction in 2023.
Streets
With regard to streets, McPhee said the city made progress in 2020 on all of the planned projects; however, not much has been visible to residents yet.
The bond calls for the city to reconstruct Fairmont Street, widen Reel Road, improve the Cotton Street streetscape, turn Mobberly Avenue into a “complete street” with sidewalks and bike lanes, and to reconfigure the intersection of Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Estes Parkway.
With regard to Fairmont Street, McPhee said the city is currently working to relocate utilities so the project can go out for construction bids. On Reel Road, he said, design work is nearly finished and the city is working to acquire necessary rights of way.
On Cotton Street, which isn’t scheduled for construction for a couple of years, the city is working on design plans and working to determine whether it will need to acquire any rights of way, he said. Meanwhile, on the Mobberly Avenue Complete Street project, the city has selected a consultant for the project and started a traffic study.
The project that residents likely saw the most work on in 2020 was the reconfiguration of the Mobberly Avenue, High Street and Estes Parkway intersection. The city held public meetings and worked to acquire rights of way for the project. McPhee said right of way acquisition is expected to be completed in January and the city plans to begin bidding the project in the spring.
Parks
In 2020, the city began work on a slew of parks related bond projects with much of the work expected to be completed in 2021 and 2022.
At Lear Park, the bond calls for the city to add two new softball fields with lights, two new baseball fields with lights, convert two soccer fields to artificial turf and install lights on two soccer fields. In 2019, the city also added play features to Jack Mann Splash Pad. McPhee said at Lear Park ground work is underway and the city is working on the utilities for the baseball, softball and soccer fields.
At Broughton Recreation Center, the city has finished design work and is preparing to begin advertising bids for construction. Broughton Recreation Center is slated to see the construction of two additional gyms, more parking and a renovated entryway. Meanwhile, Broughton Park will see new playground equipment and pavilions, an extended trail, more play features at its splash pad and an improved field.
Upgrades to Lear Park and Broughton Recreation Center and Park are tentatively scheduled for completion in spring of 2022.
Bond work for the cities’ other parks is being split into two phases. In 2020, the city began work on the first phase which includes upgrades at Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Spring Creek, Patterson and Stamper/Womack parks. Those improvements are tentatively planned to be completed in late 2021.
Work started in 2020 at McWhorter Park, Lois Jackson Park and at Stamper Park. Improvements at Spring Creek and Patterson will begin later.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}At McWhorter Park on Toler Road, the existing playground will be replaced, a new playground will be added, a new basketball court will be added and a sand volleyball court will be installed{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}At Lois Jackson Park on Bill Owens Parkway, the existing pavilion and playground will be replaced, an additional pavilion and playground will be added and a restroom will be installed.{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}And at Stamper Park on Fair Street, the existing playground and pavilion will be replaced, the basketball courts will be moved and reconstructed, a new pavilion installed and the parking lot improved. Womack Field at Stamper Park will be reconfigured with two new flag football fields, a new football field, ticket booth and concession stand.
{span}The planned improvements at Patterson Park include replacing the existing playground, resurfacing the existing basketball court and improving the parking lot. At Spring Creek, the existing playground will be replaced, basketball court updated and a pavilion and restroom installed.{/span}{/div}