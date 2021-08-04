The Longview Mall and its tenants pushed through the business disruptions ushered in by the pandemic.
Now, the mall is busy, said General Manager Kelly Overby, and staff members are working to give people more reasons to come shop, eat and play at 3500 McCann Road — including continuing to ensure the mall remains clean to help prevent the transmission of illness. The mall is seeing about 10,000 visitors a week.
"We actually didn't lose any tenants. We've added tenants," Overby said, and she added more new stores will be opening soon. The mall and its tenants adapted, she said, with curbside pickup, for instance. She expects stores will continue to offer that service as a good addition for the community.
Mall owner Washington Prime Group also took steps to try to help its tenants and ensure they remained in the mall. Some rent discounts were offered. No one received free rent, she said.
"Washington Prime Group took it to heart and worked hard to keep our tenants," Overby said.
A children's play area and another area known as the yard, with large yard-size games such as Connect 4 and Chess also are open and cleaned regularly.
"It's just an important part of what we do on a daily basis," Overby said.
Now, the mall is doing "very well".
"I have no doubt that we're going to end this year on a huge percentage of increase in our sales," she said. "I'm not saying every business did as well in 2019, of course not, but in the end we did not lose any business. Everybody pushed through. I think you learned how to adapt."
The cleaning regiment brought on by the pandemic will continue, as will following whatever protocols are set by the government. The guests' and tenants' health and safety is of "utmost importance," Overby said.
"That's not going to change, no matter what is going on," Overby said.
Marketing Director Monica Hale said the staff members are working on ways to bring more people to the mall — a teacher appreciation event this month and the live music event Flannel Fest in September, in addition to the children's play area and Yard area. A fun Christmas event and new outdoor decorations for the holiday are planned as well.
"These are events we're going to continue to bring people back to the mall. We want to see those guests in the mall," Hale said, describing the mall as a "hub" where people can work, play and shop together.
The mall doesn't have much space available — two, approximately 2,000 square-foot spaces. The former Stage space, which is about 43,000 square feet, also is vacant, but the mall doesn't own that part of the property.
"I would love for someone to come in there. We would love family entertainment in there," Overby said, something along the lines of Grand Slam or Dave and Buster's. It would provide something that appeals to children and families.
"Our goals right now are to bring in women's clothing, another food service and lifestyle/family entertainment," Overby said.
She referenced the mall's Instagram hashtag "#let'sgotothemall" — she wants people to think of the mall when they want to go shopping, pointing out that a person can visit numerous stores in the comfort of air conditioning, without having to get in and out of the car.
"I still think people want to touch and feel the items they're buying," Overby said. "The Longview Mall is more than just a mall for the city of Longivew. It's a regional mall. We have the ultimate location than most malls have. We're absolutely in the center of town, on the loop, and it's easy for anybody to get here."