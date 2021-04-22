Longview Mall is celebrating Earth Day this week with activities today and Saturday.
The mall will plant an Autumn Blaze maple tree from Weber Landscaping at the Loop 281 and Tuttle entrance at 2 p.m. today. The tree planting is open to the public.
The mall will also host a “KidX” activity Saturday during which children can plant wheatgrass in their choice of biodegradable container or a color-your-own container. The activity is available 1 to 3 p.m. at the play area next to Shoe Dept. and Conn’s.