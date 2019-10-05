Gregg County jurors have found a Longview man not guilty in the February 2017 shooting death of a Lakeport father of two, the man's attorney said.
A jury needed about five hours Friday to acquit Montorio Dewayne Harris murder. Harris, 27, had been in the Gregg County Jail on $200,000 bond since Feb. 5, 2017, after police found the body of 34-year-old Donald Ray Kenney along railroad tracks near Southwest Loop 281.
Longview attorney Alex Tyra, who represented Harris, said there was no physical evidence linking his client to the crime.
“I thank the jury for the time that they deliberated. They took their time very seriously,” Tyra said, “and considered the evidence very carefully.”
The trial lasted five days including jury selection Monday and then witness testimony and attorneys’ statements from Tuesday morning until the jury began deliberations shortly at 11 a.m. Friday, Tyra said. Jurors reached their verdict at about 4 p.m.