A Longview man has been arrested and charged with sexual assaulting a 15-year-old near Kilgore.
Irwin Toledo, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child following an incident Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for suspicious activity at about 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence on South FM 2087. The reporting party told deputies that he saw a man walk from the back of the home.
“The reporting party stated that his daughter, who is 15 years old, told him that Toledo was there to see her,” court documents said.
The probable cause document states Toledo snuck into the girl's room through the bedroom window, kissed her and sexually assaulted her.
Toledo told deputies that the girl invited him into the home, and he admitted to the sexual act.
He was booked into the Gregg County Jail at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday and was held Monday on $10,000 bond.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony and carries a possible prison sentence of 2 to 20 years, if convicted.