Sentencing is scheduled next month for Erick Martinez, who was convicted Thursday of aggravated robbery.
A Gregg County jury found Martinez guilty in a 2018 incident on Spring Street in Longview, in which a witness said he was shot at after three men stole his vehicle.
Martinez, 21, of Longview faces up to 99 years in prison when he appears before 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Gregg County Courthouse.
According to police, Martinez, Michael Omar Serrano, 20, and Alejandro Juarez, 23, were accused of stealing a vehicle Jan. 20, 2018, from outside a home in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
During the robbery, a witness said two people shot at him as they got into the vehicle and drove away.
Later that night, Juarez was seen by police at the scene of the crime with a flashlight looking for a cellphone he said was stolen, according to police, but the phone described by Juarez matched a phone found at the crime scene earlier that day.
Last December, Juarez was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Three months later, Serrano was convicted of the same charge and received a 12-year sentence.