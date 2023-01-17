A Longview man has been charged in an Upshur County shooting that left a woman hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.
Upshur County deputies responded at 3:18 p.m. Monday to a residence on Texas 154E in Diana.
"Upon the deputies' arrival. it was determined that a 28-year-old female of Center was shot during a family disturbance at that location," according to the sheriff's office. "The female is in stable condition and being treated at a Longview hospital."
The investigation determined that shots were fired in the direction of four other people at the residence who were not injured.
Reginald Perry, 43, was arrested and charged with one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence (first-degree felony) and four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Family Violence (second-degree felony).
Perry was held Tuesday in the Upshur County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.