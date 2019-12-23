A Longview man was being held Monday in the Gregg County Jail after an early morning burglary of a building.
The building so happened to be Longview City Hall.
According to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian, Logan Wade Jones, 23, was intoxicated when he entered an unlocked door to the municipal building around midnight Monday.
No structural damage was incurred, but Jones "threw stuff around and broke stuff" before he pulled the fire alarm, Brian said.
Longview Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene before police, who arrested Jones at 12:19 a.m. Monday.
The unlocked door was the result of a technology issue rather than human error, city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
"All we can tell at this point is it was a malfunction," Hara said, adding that Jones "tore down a garland that was at the switchboard and knocked over a computer monitor, but that was it."
Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson set Jones' bond at $10,000.