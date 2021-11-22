A Longview man is accused of stealing guns, ammunition and a computer from a home in August, court documents say.
Brandon Kyle Williams, 38, was arrested in October and charged with burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony.
On Aug. 11, Longview police responded to Chateau Court for a residential burglary call.
According to court documents, the homeowner reported that a person entered his yard by opening the gate to his fence.
“The person then removed the trim from around the glass portion of the back door which allowed them to gain entry into the home,” the arrest warrant said. Two hand guns, a tool box continuing ammunition, a computer and drill driver were taken from the home.
The warrant was signed by 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy on Sept. 16.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on Oct. 22. He remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $112,500 for the burglary charge and two additional drug offenses.