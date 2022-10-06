A Longview man charged in the 2020 death of his son was scheduled to be in court Wednesday as proceedings in the case continue.
Richard David Peterson, 39, was booked Oct. 24, 2020, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of injury to a child. A grand jury later indicted Peterson on a charge of capital murder of a person younger than 10.
Peterson has remained in jail since his arrest.
The indictment accused Peterson of knowingly causing the child’s death by “throwing and slamming” him, although he told police he dropped the child after he tripped.
A probable cause affidavit for Peterson’s arrest shows police responded Oct. 23, 2020, to a Longview hospital about a child whom medical personnel said had a brain bleed and possibly a skull fracture. Police spoke to Peterson at the hospital and then took him to the police department for a video interview.
The document does not provide the age of the child.
During the interview, Peterson told investigators that at about 7:30 p.m., he was at a local motel with the child and two other children. Peterson told police he was holding the child and lost his balance when he tripped on shoes, according to the document. Peterson then said he blacked out and did not remember if the child hit the floor.
According to the document, Peterson told police he put the child on a bed, which the child rolled off of and landed on the floor.
Peterson then said the child was crying, unable to hold his head up and “not acting normal.” He said he tried to feed the child but that he “wouldn’t stop crying,” according to the document.
The child stopped breathing “at one point,” Peterson told police. He tried to perform CPR on the child and then called the child’s mother. He told police she arrived at the motel at about 9 p.m. and took the child to the hospital at about 9:50 p.m.
Police asked Peterson why he did not call 911, and he said he did not want to leave the other children alone at the motel.
According to the document, the officer determined Peterson “knowingly and recklessly caused serious bodily injury to the victim” and was taken into custody.
The indictment, signed June 2, 2021, accused Peterson of causing the child’s death by “throwing and slamming” and “shaking” the child and by causing his head and neck to strike the floor and “to strike a large flat surface.”
Online records Wednesday afternoon did not list a next scheduled court date for Peterson.