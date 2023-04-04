A Longview man has been arrested in a shooting late Monday that left one man dead.
Officers were called about 11:18 p.m. to a shooting that had just occurred in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street, police said in a statement.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Derrick Spearman, with gunshot wounds. Spearman was transported to a Longview medical center where he died from his injuries.
Detectives located and arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Shannon Marshall.
Marshall was held Tuesday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge. Bond had not been set.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Longview police detectives at (903) 237-1110.