Forty-seven-year-old Tony Holyfield of Longview has been golfing more than half his life, and Thursday night, he showcased his talents to a national audience.
Holyfield competed on an episode of ABC’s “Holey Moley,” in which mini-golf lovers from around the country compete in what the network describes as “an epic obstacle golf course.”
“I was a little scared at first, but once I got on camera it was very exhilarating,” Holyfield said Thursday. “To me it, was like putting on The Masters. The final hole, you’re tied up and it’s for all the money. It was very surreal.”
In each episode of “Holey Moley,” eight contestants put their miniature golf and physical skills to the test as they face off in challenges on a supersized course. The winners of each episode will return for grand finale, where one will claim the $250,000 prize.
Holyfield described it as “exciting putt putt, kind of like the gameshow ‘Wipe Out’ but while playing golf.”
A longtime fan of game shows, Holyfield said he watched the show last year and decided to fill out the application for a shot at competing.
“I filled out the application online, (and) a few days later one of the producers called,” he recalled. “I talked to three or four different people and finally one day in early January they called and said pack you bags— you’re going to Los Angeles.”
Holyfield was eliminated in the second round of Thursday night’s episode on a hole called “Gopher It.”
He said he and his competitor had to ride a mechanical gopher that was placed on top of a hill about 30 feet in the air. The contestant who rode the gopher the longest earned better starting placement on the putting course, which featured mechanical gopher heads that randomly popped out of the ground. The contestant with the better placement had fewer gopher heads to navigate.
“She beat me by one second,” Holyfield said of his competitor. “Then she made a putt, and I didn’t. I felt very disappointed with myself. ”
Despite that, Holyfield said he remains grateful for the experience.
“When it comes down to it, you’ve got to make that putt. When you are playing for $250,000, there is a little pressure on you,” Holyfield said. “This was the perfect game show for me.”