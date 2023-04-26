A Longview man injured during a shooting this past week at a home in the 900 block of South 13th Street has died, according to police.
Officers responded April 19 to a shooting call at the residence and found 28-year-old Juan Ernesto Estrada Jr inside. He was transported to a local medical center.
Police announced today that Estrada had died.
Police say the shooting is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or go online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.