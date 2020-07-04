A Longview man was killed Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash five miles northwest of Harleton in Harrison County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 6:45 p.m. Friday to the wreck on FM 726. A preliminary report indicates an SUV driven by David Charles Lovewell, 31, of Longview was traveling west on the road and entered a sharp curve at an unsafe speed, according to Dark.
The vehicle entered the north bar ditch where it struck a culvert and overturned.
Lovewell was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the vehicle, Rachel Cheyenne Lovewell, 28, of Longview was transported to a Longview medical center in serious condition.
A 15 year-old female passenger who was not identified also was taken to a Longview medical center in critical condition.
The passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to Dark.