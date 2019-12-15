Cliff Carpenter has lived in Longview since 1980, but before that, he was the worst nightmare of illegal moonshine makers and bootleggers in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“That’s why it’s so easy for me to recognize local corruption when I see it,” he said. “Of course, it’s not on moonshine anymore but other vices.”
Carpenter recalled his time as a federal undercover agent days after a recent seizure of moonshine whiskey and a still in Cherokee County by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
In the 1960s and 1970s, he said he and other agents busted up hundreds of stills every year over a two-state region, but he says the raids weren’t violent so much as they were pivotal to protecting people’s health and the government’s taxes.
“The old tales about shooting and things like that, we didn’t get into many shootouts. We didn’t want to kill them, and they didn’t want to kill us,” Carpenter said. “They had the industry where they were trying to make whiskey and get by with it, and our job was to catch them.”
Carpenter, 80, is a Kilgore native and graduate of Kilgore High School. He later studied accounting and economics at Stephen F. Austin State University then entered the military after graduation.
After the military, he sought to enter the workforce, but the oil field had entered a rough patch for jobs.
“I ended up working for the U.S. Treasury Department. Initially, I was working in the regulatory division, and then I transferred over to the enforcement division,” he said.
His time on the regulatory side provided him background on the chemical compound for ethyl alcohol. He trained in wineries, breweries and distilleries, which prepared him in the enforcement of non-taxed whiskey.
A taste for moonshine
According to okhistory.org , as late as 1963, law enforcement agencies reported that 18,400 stills had been seized nationally that year, with Oklahoma and Arkansas tied for 10th place in the number of state seizures.
“In those days, some of our states had rather antiquated liquor laws. The sale of any alcohol was illegal,” Carpenter said of states such as Oklahoma, “which was nothing but a boon for the illegal manufacture and sale of alcohol.”
Bootleggers brought alcohol illegally from wet areas where it was legal, or they manufactured it right on the premises.
As a result, a lot of people developed a taste for moonshine whiskey, Carpenter said.
“In fact, in the 1970s when we started getting the upper hand on it and there was no moonshine available, they would try to drink bonded liquor, store-bought liquor — or red liquor as it was commonly called because of the color — they would get sick, and instead of the moonshine, they would drink vodka because they wanted white alcohol, or white whiskey if you will,” he said.
When the aircraft industry jobs in Kansas attracted Oklahomans north, many craving the taste of moonshine would load gallons of it by the carload, Carpenter said.
As an undercover agent in the 1960s, Carpenter bought moonshine whiskey in Guthrie, Oklahoma, for $6 a gallon.
By comparison, buying legal whiskey would cost at least between $25 and $30 a gallon — not counting the fuel cost and time of crossing the state line. About half of the cost was for federal and state taxes.
Moonshine was considered such a federal enforcement issue that there were more than 50 agents raiding moonshine stills in Oklahoma and Arkansas in those years compared with three federal agents working on drugs in the two states, Carpenter said.
Drug interdiction became a larger enforcement issue after 1970 under President Richard Nixon, he said.
Following last month’s still seizure in Cherokee County, a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent said there’s generally one still seized every year in the Tyler area.
At the height during the 1960s, Carpenter and other agents were seizing three stills a day.
“I don’t know how many hundreds a year we were getting in Oklahoma and Arkansas,” he said. There were far fewer seizures of moonshine stills in Texas, he added, because alcohol sales were legal here.
There also were the lethal dangers from moonshine and its manufacturing process, he said.
Carpenter credits a friend from Washington, D.C., with educating people about the dangers of drinking moonshine whiskey.
“He got down on the drinkers’ level,” Carpenter said, recalling measuring rulers that illustrated an outline of a body and read, “ ‘Moonshine kills,’ because it was estimated in the 1960s that we were losing 200 to 300 people in the country — mostly in the Southeast — to moonshine a year because of lead salts, and that’s just the ones that died. It was a heck of a health problem.”
Carpenter described conditions of most stills as filthy.
“It was probably unusual not to find dead rats, opossums, all kinds of animals, maybe birds, and they would get on the side and start drinking it — drink that mash — and the mash is 5% or 6% alcohol, and they get drunk, fall in it and drown,” he said. “We were tearing up one in a hog pen one day, and they had it buried about 6 to 8 inches beneath the surface of the hog pen to try to camouflage the smell of the fermenting mash. Well, as we found the fermenters ... the old hogs started drinking it.”
One pig started drinking it and fell in head first — his dancing feet the only part of him exposed from the mash. Carpenter and another agent pulled it out.
“We had another (still) that they were making by a chicken pen to camouflage the smell again of the mash,” he said. “When we chopped it up, the corn grain in the bottom of the chops was trickling downhill into where the chicken enclosure was. Well, the chickens were drinking the mash, and they’d get there and lay their heads sideways... One old hen, she got so drunk, she got back on her eggs and passed out.”
‘Sonny Days’
Agents would send samples to a chemistry lab in Washington to check lead contents of seized moonshine. At one time, the lab sent an alert back to agents that a sample had 36 times the average level of lead.
“I called and asked, ‘What does this mean?’ “ Carpenter said. “They said that if someone drinks half a pint a day for four to six weeks, they’ll likely be dead. We knew whose still it came off of and we raided it, and sure enough, the condenser was an old, dirty truck radiator sitting in a barrel.”
Anyone who saw where most moonshine was coming from likely wouldn’t have consumed it, he said.
Carpenter was hired at the Dallas regional office and sent to Oklahoma. He took on the name “Sonny Days” while working undercover because he was called Sonny in his younger days, and he pretended to be learning disadvantaged, which became his camouflage.
“I could do and say anything. I would go wondering around looking for stuff,” Carpenter said. “I would get by with so much.”
Agents went after the violators selling 100 gallons a week or more, and “Sonny Days” worked his way up the network of violators in Guthrie, Oklahoma, until he reached Ellsworth “Sonny Boy” Wyatt.
Wyatt caught law enforcement’s attention for his big sales of moonshine. His cousin, Manny Mayo Bragg, operated a large still that would be Carpenter’s largest raid, but Wyatt’s arrest led to Carpenter’s distinction as the only agent to testify as an expert witness on moonshine in a federal court west of the Mississippi River, he said.
“The U.S. attorney prosecuting the case forgot to summon the chemist from D.C. to testify in the trial, so we didn’t have an expert to testify on distilled spirits,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter’s experience working in legal and illegal distilleries made him the best agent to fill the role of an expert witness, his colleagues believed.
Wyatt was convicted and sentenced to prison, and his appeal was denied in 1968.
Decades later, Carpenter is involved in educating young people through he and his wife’s educational supply business and his support of youth football in Longview.
Products that people make in the stills can be dangerous, and possessing a distillery is against the law, according to the TABC.
Texans can use a home brew kit to make up to 200 gallons of beer or wine annually for their personal use only, but not liquor from a still.
Realizing the dangers from moonshine and other products of which he once worked to rid from the streets, Carpenter said he wants any school or youth group interested in him talking with students to contact him.