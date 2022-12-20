A Longview man who killed a mother and three children in a drunken driving crash in Houston has been sentenced to four life sentences, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Monday after he was convicted this past week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. The life sentences will run concurrently.
On the evening of March 14, 2021, Canada was driving about 100 mph on FM 2920 when he crashed into a car driven by Porsha Branch, according to the Harris County DA's office. His blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax.
Branch’s sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, killing the 28-year-old woman and three of her sons: 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King.
Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.
“We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than any other month a year,” Ogg said. “This heartbreaking case shows that a single person’s irresponsibility and bad decisions can result in the deaths of multiple people who are completely innocent, including kids.”
Assistant District Attorney Lynn Nguye said the verdict shows that the people of Harris County are tired of drunken driving deaths and will hold defendants accountable.
“Daniel Canada robbed three young children of the opportunity to grow into the people they could have become,” Nguyen said. “He robbed a mother of her life, a father of his entire family, and the community of a wonderful group of people, and he did all of this simply out of selfishness.”