A Longview man was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday for assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon.
Terrance Norvell Jr., 25, was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family/dating violence by a jury.
On Thursday, 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy sentenced Norvell to 40 years. He will be required to serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole.
“The Judge and Jury heard evidence regarding Norvell assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a firearm,” the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Longview Police responded to the incident where a hostage situation ensued resulting in a lengthy standoff with Norvell.”
Norvell was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 8, 2019.
“Thank you Longview PD for doing a fantastic job with this investigation,” the post said.
The state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys Megan Pepper and Tanya Reed.
A witness who spoke at the sentencing hearing said Norvell was violent throughout his life, noting previous charges and incidents going back to childhood.
She said when Norvell would drive, he would swerve to hit dead animals on the side of the road.
“He said he likes to hear the crunch,” she testified.
She also said Norvell put a cat in a microwave when he was a child.
The woman also described that she was still scared of Norvell even though he was found guilty and would be going to prison.
Norvell previously was convicted of robbery and burglary in Cook County, Illinois.