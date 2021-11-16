A Longview man was sentenced to 45 years in prison without parole Tuesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Joseph Mitchel Wright, 36, was found guilty on a charge of sex abuse of a child continuous, victim younger than 14, by 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles in a two-day bench trial. Charles sentenced Wright to 45 years in prison, to be served day for day, with credit for time served.
“I have to do what I believe is fair and just,” Charles said. “This sentence does give you hope that you will get out. You won’t be a young man.”
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Catherine McQueen asked for 60 years imprisonment. Wright’s attorney Brandon Winn asked for 30 years.
On Tuesday, a now 13-year-old girl testified to the abuse she said began when she was 6 and lasted until she was 11. During her testimony, Wright wrote on a legal pad and hardly looked at the child.
Charles said he hopes the sentence will give the girl and her family a measure of justice. Charles also credited Wright with not making the child go through a jury trial.
After sentencing, the girl gave a victim impact statement.
“You forced me to grow up too early,” she said. “You stole my entire childhood from me.”
She added that she hopes for the rest of his life that Wright will thinks about what he did to her.
“I have waited years for this,” she said. “You made me feel very miserable for far too long.”
During testimony, the girl described various sexual acts beginning with touching and escalating to sexual intercourse over the years.
“She has been handed her own kind of life sentence,” McQueen said.
In closing arguments, McQueen said Wright had been in the girl’s life for more than nine years and described some acts as “part of the grooming process.”
Before sentencing, Winn addressed the court and said the girl showed incredible strength and courage with her testimony. He said he believes she will grow to “move past this segment of life.”
Wright was initially charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that took place on or about March 21, 2019, at Wright’s home. The girl, who was 11 at the time, was interviewed seven days later at the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, and a nurse examined her April 3.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wright on June 13, 2019, in Lane County, Oregon, a day after authorities there arrested him on a charge of being a fugitive. He has been in the Gregg County Jail since he was booked June 26, 2019.