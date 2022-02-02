A Longview man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the 2016 deaths of two women at an apartment complex.
Police say Jordan Malik Carter, 24, fatally shot Melekia Rae Russ Montgomery, 25, and Alexis Johnson, 23, on Aug. 26, 2016, when the two women were fleeing the Johnson Street Apartments in the 400 block of Johnson Street in Longview. Upon arrival, officers were told two victims had been shot and were being taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
After pleading guilty in front of 188th District Judge J. Scott Novy, Carter received two life sentences and will serve a minimum of 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Police previously identified Carter as a member of the Johnson Street Click gang of Longview.
Family members of Montgomery and Johnson were emotional at Wednesday's hearing as they read statements while Carter sat and listened.
"It's been five years, five months and seven days since you robbed my daughter ... from me, her two children and a family that loves her very much," said Shuronda Jenkins, speaking about Johnson.
She recalled holding her daughter's hand at the hospital and whispering in her ear, "I love you more than anything, and I promise I will always take care of your babies."
Along with clothes and other personal belongings, Jenkins said she still keeps a hairbrush that her daughter used.
Jenkins said she tells Johnson's children stories about their mother and that they often ask what her favorite color and favorite food were.
"I just hope that one day God will touch you and somehow and someway and maybe someday you can help somebody," Jenkins said to Carter. "I try every day to forgive you."
Montgomery's sister, Charity Russ Thomas, said her sister was a week away from moving with her to Dallas.
"I pray, and I know it's not nice, that you never rest," Thomas said to Carter. "I pray that your heart hurts."
Lukendra Templeton, a friend of Montgomery and Johnson, said after Wednesday's hearing that prayers of healing and understanding are needed.
"It's sad for all the families, and we have to be better as a community," she said. "We gotta stop the violence if we want anything to happen."