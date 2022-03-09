When Brad Bunt sees news of Ukraine these days, he thinks of the people he has met and the friends he has made during his numerous visits — Nadejda and her children, Valic and Dasha, who sang for him when he would visit their country, and a "grandma" who made sure he was well fed.
Bunt, who lives in Longview and is the former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine.
The local organization recently sent $30,000 in donations to Ukrainian defense and military forces fighting against Russian forces.
Bunt has been working with the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation since 1998, and during that time, he has visited Ukraine almost 30 times and hosted more than 50 Ukrainian mayors in Longview and other Texas cities. Bunt also has been an observer to five of Ukraine's elections.
Many of Bunt's visits to Ukraine were part of the foundation's Community Partnerships Project, which set up training for Ukrainian officials with American experts on topics related to democratic reform, law, communal services, business development and more.
The program eventually evolved to bring leaders from Ukraine to the United States to show them how cities operated.
During several visits over the years to Longview, Ukrainian officials toured hospitals, the fire and police departments, businesses and more.
Bunt is still in contact with numerous Ukrainians he's met over the years and said communication has been especially imperative during Russia's invasion.
"(We've) been finding out what their needs are, how we might help them," he said.
Ukrainians have been requesting everything from medical supplies and equipment to knee and arm pads, essentially "different things to help them protect their cities," Bunt said.
The U.S.-Ukraine Foundations created a humanitarian airlift to fly supplies into neighboring Poland, which allows supplies to be transferred into Ukraine via safely travelled routes, Bunt said.
Acquaintances of Bunt's in Sumy, a Ukrainian city besieged by Russian forces, have sent him videos of the chaos they are experiencing.
"We're 100% helping Ukrainians. I'm completely fine saying that," Bunt said. "We're supplying them with whatever they need to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."
He said his channel of communication with several of his friends in Ukraine has been cut, and he's unsure where they are or how they're faring.
East Texas Friends of Ukraine has a P.O. box to accept contributions. However, Bunt said he is looking at other options that would expedite the donation process.
To donate, mail checks to P.O. Box 572, Judson, TX 75660.