A Longview man was killed Saturday in a Marion County motorcycle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Michael Moore, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 4:15 p.m. on FM 729, roughly 13 miles west of Jefferson.
A preliminary report shows Moore was driving a motorcycle headed west on FM 729 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to Dark. The motorcycle left the road and struck a telephone pole.
Moore was taken to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.