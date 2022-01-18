A Longview man was killed Monday afternoon in a rollover crash on Loop 281.
Kurt A. Nash, 40, died at the scene, according to information released Tuesday by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 3 p.m. to the crash. A preliminary investigation showed Nash had been traveling south in the inside lane of Loop 281 in a truck when he failed to drive in a single lane and veered to the left.
Dark said that Nash then entered a side skid, traveled into the center median and rolled. Nash was ejected from the truck during the rollover and sustained fatal injuries, according to Dark.