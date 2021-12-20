A Longview man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Rusk County.
Malcom McBath, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the scene on U.S. 259 roughly 7.5 miles south of Kilgore, Dark said. A preliminary report shows McBath was headed south on U.S. 259 when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The driver overcorrected, skidded across both lanes of traffic and hit a tree.