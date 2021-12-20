A Longview man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Rusk County.

Malcom McBath, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.

Troopers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the scene on U.S. 259 roughly 7.5 miles south of Kilgore, Dark said. A preliminary report shows McBath was headed south on U.S. 259 when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The driver overcorrected, skidded across both lanes of traffic and hit a tree.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.