A Longview man who officials say was last seen in October was found dead this weekend in a crashed vehicle near Henderson.
Clay W. Kirk, 65, was found in a vehicle off U.S. 259 about 1 mile north of Henderson in Rusk County, according to a new release from Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Kirk was last seen Oct. 26 and had been reported missing.
According to the release, a 2015 Nissan Titan was found Sunday by a property owner.
A preliminary report shows Kirk was driving east on Loop 571 when he disregarded a stop sign at U.S. 259.
His vehicle crossed all lanes of U.S. 259, entered the north ditch and struck a dirt embankment causing the pickup to flip, according to the report. The vehicle stopped in a wooded area, not visible from the roadway.
The report indicated that weather conditions on that date were clear and dry.