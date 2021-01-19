Longtime volunteer and director Nathaniel Olson has been hired as ArtsView Children’s Theatre executive director and says he hopes to share his love of theater with East Texas.
“Theater has just always been something in my life that has been very important. So, when this position became available, I wanted to be a part of something that has always meant something special to me,” Olson said Monday. “ArtsView, they’ve made a name for themselves in East Texas, and I want to help continue that legacy.”
Olson, 34, of Longview was officially offered the position Jan. 5 and went right to work, learning as much as he could from former Executive Director Michelle Norris before her last day, which was Friday.
“I am thrilled to have him come on board,” Norris said Monday. “I, personally, am very excited that he’s taking my spot. That made it for an easy transition because I know I’m leaving it in good hands.”
Norris has taken a position as the cultural arts supervisor in Garland, where she will oversee the Granville Arts Center and help implement the city’s new cultural arts master plan.
“I love ArtsView, so it’s difficult to leave, but I feel very positive with Nathaniel’s experience,” Norris said.
The positions of artistic director and general manager are combined into one job as executive director.
Olson started volunteering with ArtsView in 2007 when he moved back here from Arizona. His brother was involved in the theater at the time, so Olson signed up to help backstage with props. Olson said he loved the family atmosphere.
“I loved the way everyone was supportive of each other and they worked together, and it was just a place where I felt like I could fit in,” Olson said.
He volunteered on and off for 10 years before he started directing.
“I’ve done props, sound, costuming, set building, painting,” he said. “I’ve kind of been able to do all different kinds of things over my time there, which is one of the things that I think ArtsView is really good about — helping people gain new skills.”
Olson said theater not only helps children who wish to pursue professional theatrical careers but also helps them with dedication, public speaking and leadership skills that can translate to any career. It’s for those reasons that Olson is passionate about the accessibility of the arts to children.
“I want to do everything in my power to make sure that the arts have a place, not only in East Texas, but it needs to continue on especially in the education system,” Olson said. “It’s necessary for young people to grow up with music and theater and all of the arts.”
Olson also hopes to continue Norris’ work to build new relationships in the community, especially with the formation of the cultural district downtown.
“I want to reach out, especially to those underserved communities of Longview but also of East Texas,” Olson said. “ArtsView needs to be alive in East Texas to reach out to families and kids who may not necessarily have the opportunity to experience the arts. ArtsView has done a really good job of starting that, and I would like to expand on it.”
Olson has worked for more than seven years at the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
“I worked a lot with kids over there doing drug and alcohol prevention but then, in the same way, ArtsView’s goals are very similar in that they’re trying to build kids up,” he said. “If we can help them build up their self esteem and help give them the coping skills for life, then as they grow up and develop, not just specifically drugs and alcohol and tobacco but in everything, they’ll be more well rounded adults and they’ll be able to deal with whatever life throws at them.”
Olson and his wife, Charley Olson, have two daughters, ages 7 and 2. His oldest is just getting started in theater, though acting might not be her calling.
“She doesn’t like people looking at her,” Olson said, laughing. “She likes to tell people what to do. She is destined to grow up to be a stage manager. She can tell people where they’re supposed to be, and she is very good with directions and with organization.”