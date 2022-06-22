A Longview man entered a guilty plea Wednesday in the 2017 fatal shooting of another man in the Pine Tree area.
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26, pleaded guilty to murder in the Feb. 15, 2017, death of Nichols Trevion Johnson, according to online judicial records. He has not yet been sentenced.
Officers responded at 1:34 a.m. the day of the shooting to the 1200 block of Annette Drive in Longview, finding Johnson bleeding heavily from several gunshot wounds near four spent shell casings in a bedroom. Police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries during surgery.
A warrant for Fortman’s arrest shows he was involved in an argument over a woman and money before the shooting occurred.
Fortman was booked into jail the day after the shooting. Police credited cooperation from witnesses in his arrest.