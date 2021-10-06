A Longview man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence received a deferred sentence due to his lack of criminal record.
Jerome Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury/family violence Wednesday in the 188th District Court. He was previously referred to in court documents as Jerome Jackson.
Judge Scott Novy followed the proposed plea agreement, granting Johnson a deferred adjudication with seven years probation. He will receive “extensive counseling” including anger intervention and parenting classes.
“This is trying to help you become a better father, better spouse, better person,” Novy said.
The complainant asked to have the case dismissed in a filing. Novy noted Johnson's lack of criminal record with no prior convictions or arrests prior to the incident in May 2020. Should he violate the terms of probation, the charge is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.