A jury on Wednesday sentenced a Longview man to 60 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend who had been strangled and doused in bleached when she was found.
Dontrey Walker, 25, entered a guilty plea in the death of 22-year-old Paige Martin, according to a statement from Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson. Walker elected to have the jury hear his case in the 188th District Court and to determine his sentence.
Officers responded at about 5 p.m. June 15, 2021, to the 100 block of Sidney Street in Longview for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found Martin dead inside a home.
According to court documents, Martin was found with “ligature marks around her neck, and bleach poured over her.”
As Longview officers investigated, police in Huntsville contacted them and said Walker “had barricaded himself in their city while claiming to have killed his girlfriend in Longview,” court documents said. Huntsville police took Walker into custody.
On the same day, Longview police got an arrest warrant for Walker. He was transferred to Gregg County Jail where he has been since June 17 this past year on a $500,000 bond.
The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Dustin Farahnak, Assistant District Attorney Tanya Reed and Investigator Taylor Bogue.